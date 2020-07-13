Editor:
Early in our lives, in school or at the family table, we learned our nation was founded on religious freedom. We understood whatever religion one followed – if any – was a personal choice.
Today we face another choice: Should state public funds support religious schools? Florida has 1,427 “religious affiliated” schools recipients of taxpayer money. In Charlotte County, eight religious schools under the State Department of Education are eligible for state- funded scholarships.. Seven receive benefits from all programs, the lesser number two.
U.S. Supreme Court decision on Espinoza v. Montana, a state tuition tax program, ruled sending money to private schools includes religious one. Taxpayers donate to organizations that provide “scholarships” to attend private schools. In Montana, the majority – 94% – are religious. Donors receive full credit on their tax bills. Montana’s Supreme Court struck down the effort, declaring it violated the state constitution.
Florida’s Constitution provides: “No revenue of the state or any political subdivision or agency . . . shall ever be taken from the public treasury directly or indirectly in aid of any church, sect, or religious denomination or in aid of any sectarian institution.”
Parents certainly may choose religious education for their children, but should taxpayer money pay for another’s religious education? There has always been the right to support religious groups we choose. There has also been freedom for religious groups to sponsor their own schools they fund.
Norm Goldman
Punta Gorda
