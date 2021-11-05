My incredulousness with the Biden administration is reaching new heights.
The ACLU is suing the U.S. government for reparations to be paid to illegal aliens who may have been separated from their families after illegally crossing the border. The Biden administration is contemplating $450,000 per person separated at the border. Let that sink in, $450K per illegal who illegally crossed the border during the Trump administration and was separated upon entering the U.S., according to the Wall Street Journal.
We don’t even know who these illegals are or if the kids accompanying them are theirs. We don’t know if they were vaccinated or where they come from. We know they are uneducated and poor.
We have Tunnels to Towers asking for donations to pay for housing for our injured and killed soldiers, our police, fire and EMT’s killed in the line of duty. We have to beg for donations to take care of those who gave their life for our benefit.
Is this America where illegals get rich on your tax dollars? Biden’s administration must hate Americans who need our assistance, like the vets, homeless, elderly, and the poor. Instead, they support illegals who already cost our economy billions. And that cost is your tax dollars, while Democrats are looking for new ways to tax you more.
Unless we wake up and speak up about what’s happening, our democratic republic is doomed.
