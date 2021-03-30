Editor:
I am 90 years of age and she is 86. We were lucky enough to be called to the Tringali location in Englewood to obtain our first shot . The people there were great and very professional.
It wasn't until we returned home that we realized there was no testing for the disease nor was there a temperature check at the entrance.
Seems like we may be putting the cart before the horse ?
Donald Kaer
Englewood
