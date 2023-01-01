Boy, do I know how to have a good time. Went to the Dec. 20th Punta Gorda Planning Commission six-hour meeting; then played the online video.
Here’s a 21st century style ‘Dear John’ (Jon) letter in response:
Dear Arciterra, LLC (owners, Fishermen’s Village, based out of Phoenix, Arizona),
It’s hard trusting you.
You used underling LLCs that individually purchased various lot sections around Fishermen’s Village - your intent under the radar for years.
You said, “I fell in love with Punta Gorda”: If so, then why change our/your unique experience by replacing our ‘small town’ feel into a finicky tourist destination?
“We’ve put so much time, effort, and money into this project”: In truth, your fixing up the place, no doubt, is a good part of the reason your profits have soared to $47 million for 2022. Want more, what borders Midas greed?
“Residents aren’t the only group to consider”: Actually, we’re all investors here. Many residents are angry because they put a lot of their own assets into a safe, unique place to live, not for money making.
Investing is a gamble. Once I moved my total retirement investment from cash to stock when GE announced a 2 for 1 stock split. What happened? Well, it crashed from the $60’s down to the $20’s. Ouch! Your vision is no done deal yet.
Maybe you won’t pull it off. In each councilperson’s heart, the five know what we all have here right now. Do we gamble that or not?
