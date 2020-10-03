Editor:
Please take a moment and ask yourself these questions:
Should I re-elect someone who continually lies to me?
Should I use this liar as an example for my children/grandchildren to emulate?
Would I approve of my husband constantly ripping people off?
Would I approve of my children/grandchildren blaming others for problems they created or calling people of a different ethnicity or religion murders and rapists?
Would I approve of my son/husband calling women pigs, horse-face, nasty, unattractive, bimbo, crying lowlife, or a dog?
Would I be OK with my husband cheating on me or molesting women, and bragging about it publicly?
Do I approve of eliminating healthcare (without a plan) for millions of people?
Do I trust Putin more than our CIA?
Do I trust someone who met alone with Putin?
Do I approve of nothing being said/done about the Russian bounties on our soldiers?
Do I approve of soldiers being called “losers” and “suckers?”
Do I approve of rolling back 100 environmental rules/regulations?
Do I approve of depleting Medicare and Social Security funding?
Do I want a leader who doesn’t know the difference between weather and global climate change?
Do I agree with enabling and/or encouraging violence between our citizens?
Should I vote for someone who has created such strife in our country?
Should I vote for a “leader” with no plans for the future?
If you answered no to any of these questions, do not vote for the current occupant of the White House. Thanks for your time.
Cindy Scaruffi-Klispie
Punta Gorda
