Editor:

Isn't it about time that someone "backed" the police effort to enforce the law? Are there "any" police officers that are "wrong"? (Yes!) What about the police that are doing their jobs with utmost integrity?

Take the last "dozen", or so Blacks that have been killed by police officers, all over this nation! Most, of those killed, were either in the act of committing a life-threatening crime, had extensive criminal records, involved in drug-using, and/or dealing. Anyone (regardless of skin color) that wields a firearm, outwardly in front of police officers and refuses to obey their command...will probably be shot! That is true fact and justified by law enforcement. That's what they are "trained" to do!

Why is not the plight of the victim ever considered? The recent teenage girl that was attempting to stab another female of the same race, voiced her threat to kill the intended victim and she (the teen aggressor) got shot by police! This teen girl was "out of her mind" and had to be stopped because she would not listen to "reason"/command by the police! George Floyd (significant criminal record) ingested at least three potentially fatal drugs, refused to heed police warnings and it cost him his life! Did the police officer actually "kill him"? (Probably not, but the drugs and a bad decision by him..."did")!

Lebron James, noted basketball star, recently made a "very irresponsible" comment threatening a police officer... like Maxine Waters, calling for violence. Unacceptable.

Ronald Hatt

Rotonda West

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments