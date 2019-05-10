Editor:
I am writing to let people there is nothing worse than sitting by the bed of your loved one waiting for them to die.
I listened for my mom for seven days five hours of the most heartbreaking moments of my life. She had a DNR and respecting her wishes was harder than anyone should ever have to bear.
She was a good person, a loving mom and loving friend and a God-loving woman. She believed in her death she would be back with my father and her parents. I gave her that by following her legal wishes and her rights. She deserved to die a hell of a lot easier than she did.
We put our pets down when life is not of good quality, but not our parents. We have to listen to their suffering, and with every heartbeat our heart breaks more than we ever thought possible. We need to change our laws and let people die with dignity. Too many commit suicide because our laws are not compassionate.
My heart will be forever broken until God takes me to be with them again. Please do not forget to let your loved ones know what you want in your own right to die. Do it as legally as you can now. Time is not on your side.
A very saddened lost daughter.
Carol M. Leonard
Port Charlotte
