The First Amendment is one we use and enjoy most often, proven by our "letters to the editor." Though we don’t agree on some issues, we are more alike then not. We care about our families, community, values and freedoms.
When did politics become a weapon of hate and bigotry? We are better than that. Don’t let a few differences divide us.
I stopped to talk with one of my neighbors on a morning walk. It started about yard work and blossomed into life similarities, both from the north, religion, raising families, etc. This man has a Trump sign in his yard year-round and I respect that right. When I told him that I was the woman who had all the political signs in my yard the last voting cycle, he said, “Now I know where you are.”
Did that stop our conversation? No. Did we agree on politics? No. We did agree that voters need to educate themselves on political issues. When we parted, he shook my hand and said he enjoyed talking to his "liberal" friend.
Respect is missing in this climate of militarizing politics. Don’t let the lies and propaganda divide us. Educate yourself on the issues. We are a capitalist country that has some socialist programs. So what? We deserve better and affordable health care.
We are a literate people, the information is out there. Don’t let others tell you what to think or how to vote. Let’s stop the hate and division in this country and start respecting each other.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
