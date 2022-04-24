I read with sadness the Daily Sun's story of “Fleeing Ukraine….” (4/17) and hope that the U.S. will assist these families and offer them “safe harbor.”
But this story caused me pain on another level. I must ask – “Where is the welcome for Latin American families who also are seeking refuge?”
The facts are clear – Central America is one of the most violent regions in the world. Families escaping gang violence and persecution have undertaken dangerous journeys seeking safety. But they have not been welcomed; most have been sent back to their countries where they face sure death and torture. Some, promised and awaiting asylum hearings, (hearings rarely materialize before 6-12 months), have been forbidden to enter the U.S. and live in squalid conditions on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande.
This unbridled mistreatment of immigrants from Latin America, this lack of compassion for them, the unfounded accusations against them (myths perpetuated to demonize and interrupt compassion) remind me of how Adolph Hitler convinced the German people that Jews, my people, were unworthy of saving, of protection, of love. Similarly, hundreds of years ago, the propaganda machine convinced millions that my enslaved African brothers and sisters were less than human and therefore undeserving of justice or freedom.
So I am sad and I am scared.
Hark! Beware of propaganda that demonizes – it is almost always untrue and mostly leads to no good! Welcome the Ukrainians! Welcome the Latin American asylum seekers! Let justice and compassion ring from the mountain tops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.