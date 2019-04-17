Editor:
I am concerned the United States remain on the cutting edge of fundamental research areas in the basic sciences. The National Institute of Health and National Science Foundation are an integral part of advancing national health, prosperity and welfare and also support necessary information development for national defense.
Supporting fundamental research in all fields of science, engineering and health is extremely important to our global leadership role as well as fueling our own economy, enhancing national security and keeping our leadership role in these areas.
I have encouraged our senators and my representative to be fully supportive of these institutes’ budget requests and to fully fund them. There is no trade-off between military and research expenditures, between a wall and your cancer treatments, to even think of cutting one for the other is irresponsible and unacceptable.
Jerline Searle
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.