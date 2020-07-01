Editor:
When is enough, enough? There have been quite a few letters to the editor criticizing the Charlotte County Sheriff's department. Look around. We have been blessed with a safe place to live thanks to the vigilance of the CCSO.
Yes, granted there are instances of bad behavior but they do not top the good work of the majority of police officers. These are men and women who walk out the door of their home every day and do not know for sure if they will return.
They deserve our support, not the bellowing of critics, acting like Monday morning quarterbacks. North Port recently honored their police force, why not Port Charlotte residents doing the same?
There are many people in Charlotte County that do support and appreciate Sheriff Bill Prummell and all his officers. Let’s show them. They need to hear some words of support.
Bad Boys, bad boys who you gonna call when they come for you?
Delores Savas
Port Charlotte
