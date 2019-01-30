Editor:
Sometimes (often) soundbites and sensationalism get in the way of the full story (truth). As in the emotional uproar about the pay for federal workers during the shutdown.
Was it a little inconvenient and maybe even scary? I'm sure it was. Most of us reading this have faced similar times without the safety net those workers have. We had to figure survival out on our own.
But what bothers me is that it was never explained that those folks could draw unemployment during the shutdown and then get all their back pay at the end. In the long run, they actually gained financially.
An example of a federal employee pay packing? TSA workers average over $40,000 per year, plus health insurance, dental, vision, retirement, sick pay and paid vacations.
Lyman Williams
Englewood
