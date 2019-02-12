Editor:
Because of President Trump we are dealing with a major catastrophe beyond all imagination.
I'm not sure how many folks have moved beyond the fact that this was just a shutdown of federal employees. Obviously, those same employees were not being paid so they were not able to pay their bills, shop for food, make sure that they have heat in their homes for those who need it.
Grocery stores stock food on their shelves, most of which have a date by which it should be used. Can goods also fit into this category. Every day that food sits on the shelf that is not being moved has to be discarded, according to "use by dates."
So those same stores are suffering along with those poor federal employees who are not able to buy badly needed items, food, medical supplies, pet food, baby food. Home heating fuel, light bills, gas bills, clothing, every day necessities. For what? A stupid wall! We should be using every available dollar this country has to support its people, guarantee health care for everyone.
Somehow, common sense has got to be returned to this great United States of America which we all have loved for so many years, so that people can get back to normalcy.
Remember, this is not a local problem. It will eventually affect every household.
Clara M. Scheidecler
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.