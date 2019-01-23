Editor:
The shutdown is the cruelest, most vindictive and uncaring thing any American president could place on the hard-working citizens of this country.
They are being held hostage over a wall that most citizens don't care about. They are being forced to go to soup kitchens and stand in line for hand outs for food for their families. Who ever thought the president of the richest country in the world could be so heartless and let his people suffer.
2020 elections? Forget about it.
Ann Luther
Lake Suzy
