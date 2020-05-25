Editor:
In recent years, about 1,800,000 Americans die per year of heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes and diseases affecting the lungs (such as pneumonia and influenza) — the diseases that make individuals vulnerable to death from the Covid-19 virus. As of May 10, the website Covid-19. healthdata.org forecast a toll of 137,184 Covid-19 deaths during the period of about March 2020 to August 4, 2020. In that same 5-month period we normally would expect about 750,000 Americans to die from the diseases listed above, the diseases that enable the virus to be so deadly.
When the pandemic is over it will be interesting to learn the number of excess deaths caused solely by the Covid-19 virus. It could be less than 50,000. A death toll that low would not justify shutting down our economy for several months, thus destroying small businesses and middle class wealth, crippling our economy for years and increasing our national debt by $3-5 trillion or more. There are lots of hospitals, hospital beds, intensive care units and ventilators that could be built with that kind of money.
A good question for the so-called health experts (such as Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx) is: Does ‘lowering the curve’ with social distancing, shutdowns, etc., significantly reduce the overall death toll from the Covid-19 virus? ‘Significantly’ being the key word here. I have my doubts. ‘Lowering the curve’ does not necessarily reduce the area under the curve.
Jose Sanchez
Englewood
