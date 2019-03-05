Editor:
I have been involved for many issues facing Englewood East residents since moving to the area in December 1991.
And there have been many issues. One current issue facing the residents of Fruitland Avenue is the volume of traffic it has received. The street itself is 20 feet wide and about a mile in length with some street lighting and no sidewalks.
Several years ago, I requested sidewalks primarily because the safety of children was the biggest issue and also a streetlight at the 90-degree bend at the south end of Fruitland Avenue over to Gulfstream Boulevard. We did get the streetlight at the bend, but no sidewalks.
The original proposal I made before the Charlotte County commissioners in the early 1990s to consider a 1 percent sales tax put before the voters, which was approved. A 1 percent sales tax to be used to build safer roads and sidewalks especially in and around our schools and recreation facilities — not only for our children but for residents as well.
We have moved away with the 1 percent sales tax we voted for. Which showed up in the approval of the America of Americas sidewalks just west of Fruitland Avenue. By the way, what funding is being used to do this?
Bruce Pomeroy
Englewood East
