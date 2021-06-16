Editor:
(This letter was also sent to the Punta Gorda City Council)
The Constitution reads: "Congress shall make no laws respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or of the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."
The Council cannot "interpret" the Constitution. Your reference to offensive language on signs, shirts or the spoken word is unconstitutional.
I may not like vulgarity and you may not like offensive words but the Constitution gives every citizen of Punta Gorda the right to free speech.
City Council must retract the new sign code.
Art Armstrong
Punta Gorda
