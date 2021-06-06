Editor:
“Sign, sign, everywhere a sign,” goes the song from the '60s. Here we go, folks. Welcome to Pottersville, the fabled small town gone bad in the Frank Capra classic film, "It’s a Wonderful Life."
Should our City Council pass a proposed new sign ordinance, we’ll have plenty of new ‘American Graffiti’ about town. Stemming from an overreaction to a Supreme Court decision in the case ‘Town of Gilbert v. Reed’, our city leaders seem to believe we need new, liberal sign laws. Liberal in the sense of allowing 96-square-feet of never ending signs flown or posted on your neighbor’s lawn. Up to 4 signs or flags, posted at least 10 feet from the street, will be permitted as long as they don’t offend or cause a fist fight.
Who’s to say what’s offensive? Don’t like permanent Trump banners or flags? Tough. What about Live Free or Die? Too bad. What about a pro Black Lives Matter or I love President Biden? You don’t have a say.
Our little town of Bedford Falls has inadvertently sided with Mr. Potter, or at least succumbed to threats from his lawyer. Our previous sign rules allowed the American flag, and regulated real estate signage. Political signs had to come down in time. No more. It’s lawn Twitter now.
As for me, my four big signs may read, “Vote” “Out” “City” “Council.” That is, if I’m not seen as posting fighting words.
Julie McGillivray
Punta Gorda
