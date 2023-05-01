The “victimized” sisterhood who march in response to every threat to its freedom to dump unwanted kids in a trash bin at will and without remorse has to take a deep breath.
There is no effort to eliminate abortion. Many ways remain to rid oneself of a fetal nuisance. The “my body, my choice” rallying cry is chilling admission of willingness to commit premeditated murder of one’s own child. Seventy million American babies have died by that option.
One may think women of conscience would use one or more of the many available methods to assure unwanted pregnancies don’t happen. Abortion-on-demand negates such responsibility and debases one’s conscience and humanity.
Many of us, women and men, have personally condoned the practice, often when it is forced on us under distressful circumstances. Faith is the sole anchor of salvation in a world filled with such sorrow. Individuals of faith who abort, grieve and ask forgiveness can be forgiven, mitigating sorrow and bringing peace. Those who endlessly promote and provide abortions reject that anchor, without which there can be little hope, peace or effort to end the evil practice.
Self-management of one’s urgent desires is a noble guarantor of both peace and self-worth. Craven activity assures misery for its offender one way or another, as so many already have learned the hard way.
