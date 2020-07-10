Editor:
It is unfortunate when chaos and destruction undermine the intended message of a peaceful demonstration and produce the opposite effect. Rather than winning people over, the unsympathetic can become hardened in their position.
So, what results from the display of offensive symbols at a demonstration that is intended to be a positive and supportive gesture on behalf of law enforcement? In Sunday’s June 14 edition of the Sun a photograph showed people across the street from a pro-BLM demonstration. The caption reads,”About a dozen people with signs supporting law enforcement and President Donald Trump.” What the photo actually shows is the display of a confederate flag and a “thin blue line flag.” Both are symbols displayed at white supremacist gatherings; both are symbols of intimidation.
Do our local law enforcement agencies really need self appointed “supporters” undermining their claim to fairly and equitably protect the community? With friends like these, who needs enemies? Obviously, the American flag, representing equal freedom under the law, isn’t enough for these folks.
Belle Hollon
Englewood
