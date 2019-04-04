Editor:
Do people realize that there is an unseen coup being conducted in America? The same type of coup you see in third world countries when the military and other subversive groups want to overthrow a government.
The coup we are seeing is hidden forces trying to nullify the election of 2016. The hatred shown to the president (and to the people who voted to elect him) is frightening. We see a country being torn apart because the "right" person wasn't elected.
We have a president who is making every effort to fix a broken system and is being thwarted at every turn to the detriment of our country. Our borders are broken. Thousands of illegals are pouring into this country. The goal is to undermine and overwhelm our judicial and social networks.
These too are tactics of a hidden coup. Turn the country upside down so progressives, socialists and the hard left can take over.
I am an independent voter. I voted for Trump because I was sick of insiders running the country. I wanted someone without all the political baggage of lifetime politicians. Our country was founded with the intent that you run for office, serve your country for a period of time and return to your previous profession. It wasn't meant for people being elected and spending the rest of their life in office and leave millionaires whose only concern is accumulating power and filling their pockets.
Is this what you want to pass on to future generations?
Lois Almonte
Port Charlotte
