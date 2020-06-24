Editor:
I’m writing about the letter titled “We are losing paradise as lots developed.” I cannot believe how selfish a person can be as to write that letter. When he bought his house in 2011 I’m sure he looked at the lot next door and thought how great it is and to have that next to his house. Did he ask his Realtor if it was common ground that would be like that forever? Did he not think that at one time his lot looked exactly the same?
When the lot came up on the market this year, why didn’t he buy it so it would stay the same? Easy, better to just complain about something that was his own fault to begin with for not checking into it before he moved next to that lot. It’s always easy to tell someone else what to do with their money.
I love people who are always saying to keep things as they are, but don’t realize that it’s the same thing that people said before Rotonda was being built, or anything else for that matter. Boy, I would hate to have that guy as my next door neighbor. Can you imagine?
Rick Green
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.