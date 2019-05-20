Editor:
The last I checked, paying restitution, completing community service or anything else imposed by the court, besides a prison sentence, is part of the sentence. Time served does not exonerate a felon if he/she was also ordered to pay restitution.
Don't do the crime if you don't want the time, or payments afterward.
Sue Burke
North Port
