Editor:
In order to maintain equilibrium between Charlotte County and Sarasota County, the School Board proposes to increase our taxes, so it can raise the salaries of Charlotte County teachers. This would discourage teachers who live in Charlotte County from going to work in Sarasota County and it would cost the residents of Charlotte County over $15 million per year.
This is an expensive solution to a simple problem which will never go away. As soon as Charlotte County raises the salaries of its teachers, Sarasota will have the same problem. This can be a never ending, battle that only benefits the people who sell gasoline to an increased number of commuters. A zero cost, solution to the same problem would be to enact legislation that prevents county governments from hiring employees who live outside their county. This approach is not new, different or expensive.
Bill Folchi
Punta Gorda
