Editor:

When my son first played football he said after a game, "If everyone would just do what they are supposed to do we would win."

Through the years I have seen so many times when I've thought how right he was but never like now. Dr. Sanjay Gupta (associate chief of neurosurgery at Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta and chief medical correspondent for CNN) said if everyone wore a face mask, washed their hands, and practiced social distancing the corona virus would die out. Is that too much to ask?

Molly Reifeis

Punta Gorda

