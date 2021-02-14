Editor:
I do not understand why the 11,000 pipeline workers are upset about losing their jobs. After all the Climate Czar said they could get jobs making solar panels and since most of these panels are made in China they could go there and make $3 a day and learn a second language while there.
The coal miners too have an opportunity when the mines are closed. The vice president said the miners can get work looking for land mines.
The president said he plans to build thousands of battery charging stations across the country. This will make our highways much safer as drivers of electric cars will get an hour and a half rest while their batteries are charging. Meanwhile drivers of internal combustion engine cars, after only five minutes at the pump, go drowsily back on the road.
If the coal and gas electric generator plants are going to be shut down because of no fuel people can solve that problem too. A family of four could take two-hour shifts peddling an exercise bike equipped with a generator connected to their car batteries in the evening and in the morning their car would be ready for driving to work.
There could be a bright side to the millions of protected migratory birds that are killed every year by windmills. The carcasses could be gathered, ground up and there would be enough food for every dog and cat in the country.
Problems solved. It is just that easy!
Neil Heisner
Gulf Cove
