Editor:
Surely President Trump wants to clear his name.
Well then, I have a few questions. There were about 12 witnesses who gave testimony under oath — all telling the story of how President Trump was withholding military aid for Ukraine to fight off Russian forces from advancing further into their territory. In order to get the aid released, he asked for the favor of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, his most probable opponent in the 2020 election. Holding up military aid for interfering in our election is clearly unconstitutional.
If these witnesses were not telling the truth, they should be prosecuted. Why doesn’t President Trump have his Justice Department under Bill Barr bring charges against these witnesses?
President Trump could also testify at the Senate trial where he would be treated fairly by Senator McConnell.
Wouldn’t that end all these accusations about President Trump’s guilt or innocence?
Robert Moran
Punta Gorda
