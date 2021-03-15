Editor:
I’m getting tired of reading complaints from folks unable to get their vaccine appointments via the state system or either number beginning with 8.
Here’s what works. I don’t know why it hasn’t been published widely.
Several friends and I got conveniently located Charlotte County appointments, scheduled within a week, by simply calling 941-347-9919. Didn’t have to be at 6 or 7 a.m. either.
It was so easy that at first I thought it was a scam. Instead, it proved to be a guaranteed path to a shot.
Sue Wade
Port Charlotte
