Editor:

I’m getting tired of reading complaints from folks unable to get their vaccine appointments via the state system or either number beginning with 8.

Here’s what works. I don’t know why it hasn’t been published widely.

Several friends and I got conveniently located Charlotte County appointments, scheduled within a week, by simply calling 941-347-9919. Didn’t have to be at 6 or 7 a.m. either.

It was so easy that at first I thought it was a scam. Instead, it proved to be a guaranteed path to a shot.

Sue Wade

Port Charlotte

