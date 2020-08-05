Editor;
I would like to thank the writer for his letter to the editor on people who write letters as if they were writing to professors with PhD's. I enjoy reading the letters to the editor each morning to hear what my neighbors are thinking, whether I agree with them or not. Unfortunately, some use such magniloquent language (high sounding moralism). (Yes, I used my dictionary to make sure that's what it meant).
Unfortunately when I am reading such works of art I am lost to what the writer is trying to say. Not everyone speaks in such grandiloquence manner. (Yes I have a Thesaurus also). So if you want the everyday reader to understand your point of view, K.I.S.S. meaning "Keep It Simple Sweetie."
Kathy Castronova
Port Charlotte
