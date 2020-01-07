Editor:
There are times when the confluences of unrelated events transport a person into a state of being where something miraculous is about to happen — often under the simplest of conditions. That happened to me tonight, when I had a beer and roast beef sandwich (with Swiss). It was, at that fleeting moment, the best sandwich and beer I ever ate.
My existence focused on a combination of food and liquid which I methodically slid down my gullet, in ecstasy usually reserved for more than a PG-13 moment. Every cell in that sandwich screamed in harmony at my pulsing taste buds. I didn’t want it to ever end, but like everything in this life, pleasure and pain are finite things.
How is it that sometimes you can have such pleasure, but you can never recreate it? Maybe it’s a random meeting of circumstances, an intersection of contrasting happenings that expresses itself in a stunning and unexpected manifestation of roast beef and hops. I was definitely surprised — it was almost scary, it was so wonderful. The previous few days had been depressing due to deaths in my neighborhood, not to mention the gloominess of the rain and cloudiness. It’s possible that it is all related. Without sadness, there is no joy. Without pain, there is no ecstasy. It could be the depth of the contrasts between emotions.
Maybe it was just a plain old sandwich and a bottle of beer in a moment of hungriness — I’m going to have to try it again.
Ken Cormier
North Port
