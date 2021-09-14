Today I presented the idea of Single Member District Voting to our Charter Review Board.
In case you are unaware, our County Charter is similar to our Constitution. It describes the structure of our local government. Every six years, a Charter Review Board is appointed (which needs to change) by our commissioners to review our charter. Citizens are allowed three minutes to present their suggestions to the Charter Review Board at their meetings.
Single member district elections allow voters in each commission district to elect their own representative. This brings your commissioner closer to you and provides for greater accountability. It rings of the representative form of government that our founders envisioned and gives the individual voter a better opportunity to elect the most qualified and most constitutional commissioner. SMDs force your representative to get to know you instead of having to run all over the county to get votes. It also allows a grass roots candidate to have a chance in an election against a candidate funded by developers, large corporations, and dark money. A countywide election is almost inaccessible to many highly qualified candidates due to the cost alone.
Why should somebody in Punta Gorda get to vote for the representative in Englewood and vice versa? Should all the other states in the country get to vote for our Florida senator?
It is the ideas brought forth by the people to the Charter Review Board that should initiate change.
