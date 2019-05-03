Editor:
Health care is broken. In 1975, I paid $600 for a knee operation, surgeon and three days in the hospital. In 2000, the charge was 45,000. In 1975, a day in the hospital was equivalent to a day stay in a five-star hotel, $600. Today, a half-hour outpatient procedure costs 15,000.
No one can afford health care. The market place has been destroyed by insurance companies and government.
Most Americans have no religion; they think it is preposterous. Yet they believe in government. They believe in a combination of people chosen for their diversity rather than competence. They believe in the least common denominator of problem-solvers. They believe in a broken political system that panders to their broken minds and lives.
It is possible that any combination of competent, honorable people could fix a problem, but the history is that government only exacerbates problems until we have the present health care system or education system, a broken, shameful, corrupting system. The U.S. ranks 27th in health care, 50 million without care, more with inadequate care.
Last year we spent $3.65 trillion on health care, 11,212 per person. An ungodly amount enriching connected Americans. It creates people with a skewed mindset. It is a mirror of the failed, convoluted, economic, political system of government folly.
There are no private solutions. Private companies and people have a criminal mindset.
The only solution, sadly, is a one-payer system, “Medicare for all.”
We just spent three years, a total assault, on Russian collusion and obstruction of a crime that never existed. God help us.
Xavier Narutowicz
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.