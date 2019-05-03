Editor:

Health care is broken. In 1975, I paid $600 for a knee operation, surgeon and three days in the hospital. In 2000, the charge was 45,000. In 1975, a day in the hospital was equivalent to a day stay in a five-star hotel, $600. Today, a half-hour outpatient procedure costs 15,000.

No one can afford health care. The market place has been destroyed by insurance companies and government.

Most Americans have no religion; they think it is preposterous. Yet they believe in government. They believe in a combination of people chosen for their diversity rather than competence. They believe in the least common denominator of problem-solvers. They believe in a broken political system that panders to their broken minds and lives.

It is possible that any combination of competent, honorable people could fix a problem, but the history is that government only exacerbates problems until we have the present health care system or education system, a broken, shameful, corrupting system. The U.S. ranks 27th in health care, 50 million without care, more with inadequate care.

Last year we spent $3.65 trillion on health care, 11,212 per person. An ungodly amount enriching connected Americans. It creates people with a skewed mindset. It is a mirror of the failed, convoluted, economic, political system of government folly.

There are no private solutions. Private companies and people have a criminal mindset.

The only solution, sadly, is a one-payer system, “Medicare for all.”

We just spent three years, a total assault, on Russian collusion and obstruction of a crime that never existed. God help us.

Xavier Narutowicz

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments