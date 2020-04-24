Editor:
Today I went to the doctor (no problems).
As soon as I enter there is a sticker sign on the floor that states you must be six feet apart.
Of course I know the receptionists, so while I am standing on the sticker I notice that under the words 6 feet, it states 6 pies.
While I am waiting to be called from the sticker, I say to the receptionist that my first choice will be a Banana Cream Pie... my favorite! I figure they are trying to take the worry off of the virus by giving pies.
As she looks at me kind of strange I suddenly realize that the sticker is in English and Spanish.
Who knew that 6 pies meant 6 feet?
Now I am off to Publix and I hope they have banana cream pie!
>
Robert Osborne
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.