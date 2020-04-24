Editor:

Today I went to the doctor (no problems).

As soon as I enter there is a sticker sign on the floor that states you must be six feet apart.

Of course I know the receptionists, so while I am standing on the sticker I notice that under the words 6 feet, it states 6 pies.

While I am waiting to be called from the sticker, I say to the receptionist that my first choice will be a Banana Cream Pie... my favorite! I figure they are trying to take the worry off of the virus by giving pies.

As she looks at me kind of strange I suddenly realize that the sticker is in English and Spanish.

Who knew that 6 pies meant 6 feet?

Now I am off to Publix and I hope they have banana cream pie!

>

Robert Osborne

Port Charlotte

