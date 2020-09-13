Editor:
Each day as we read the Sun letters column, we become further aware that our United States rests on the slender reed of bizarre unreality. Our continued hateful speech, concocted deceits and support for disruptive behaviors may well create an unthinkable outcome that leaves an election in doubt, an electorate up in arms, a nation ripe for revolution and neighbors as foes.
Let each of us letter writers pause, weigh deeply the dire consequences of our personal acts, and abandon our inflamed language immediately — if only through to a clean election. No more repackaged hysteria and half-truths. Just written words positively in support of issues of real concern to us, or none at all. We’ll need help to do so.
One virtue we share in common provides such help. That virtue is integrity. We all believe we have integrity. Its simplest definition is “the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles,” which include being honest, upright, honorable, ethical, noble, high-minded, decent, fair, scrupulous, sincere, truthful and trustworthy. Each of us, by our ignoble words, tosses our integrity aside for the sake of transient and even dangerous causes we support.
Let us embrace right now integrity’s attributes — upon which America was built — and the good will and love of community that comes along with them. It’s about all we’ve got left to get us through this imminent unspeakable challenge.
Bob Strayton
Punta Gorda
