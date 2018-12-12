Editor:
I liked what Senator Bill Nelson said at one of recent political views: (I couldn't see any political divides. We all need to work together.)
I think we can, but we will need some voting changes to get a new bill passed with 50 percent or more. The voting needs to be 60 percent for a bill to pass. This would force us to get all bills passed by both political parties.
The Democratic Party has to explain how they are going to put back the funds into the Social Security fund of $858 billion. They promised to repay the amount that was lost up to 2012.
This was "The Relief Unemployment Insurance Re-authorization & Job Creation Act of 2010." This was the loss in the Social Security Trust Fund after two years and the 2 percent was restored to the employees federal payroll deductions for Social Security Trust Fund in 2012.
This needs to be corrected and everyone should be aware to the matter.
John Hegard
Port Charlotte
