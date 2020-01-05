Editor:
So, Sunseeker thinks they'll lure 300,000 tourists a year to Port Charlotte. I'm sure I'm not alone hoping that isn't an accurate projection. All those people would not be coming in the summer when the temperature and humidity are in the 90s. They'd likely be here during snowbird season when things are already getting overcrowded.
Most non-native residents came here to live in a relatively quiet retirement community. Port Charlotte is not a tourist attraction, so I'm wondering why all those people will be coming here? We don't have a beach and Kingsway, which will be Sunseeker's golf course, can't accommodate hundreds of thousands wanting to play golf.
If they somehow manage to fill all 700 rooms; adding the 500 employees would equal a small city, which means a lot of vehicles on a densely developed 20-acre site. How do they get in and out of there without jamming and clogging the surrounding roads?
There are a lot of unanswered questions regarding Sunseeker, besides who's being employed to build it. It's an enormous project that will have a huge impact on our community. A lot of what's going on has not been revealed and I'm sure as things come to light we'll find that Sunseeker is not what most Port Charlotte residents need or want.
Michael Hustman
Port Charlotte
