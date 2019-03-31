Editor:

Indiana University — the number one seed in the college NIT basketball tournament who kicked off play on a recent Tuesday evening — and your sports department doesn’t see fit to include a write-up?

All other NIT games were covered that followed the Indiana game. Take a look at the Indiana license plates around Charlotte County seasonally. And then take into account the license plates of the other 14 teams in Big Ten who follow the performance of their conference teams.

Shame on you.

Betsy Yarbrough Donley

Port Charlotte

