Recently I submitted a letter that was historically and scientifically accurate stating that there is one truth, one God, one race and two genders. Simple, you would think, but it seems at least one “fan” was not impressed with my words of intellectualism and analysis of factual data.
The writer irrationally concluded by referencing historical facts that I somehow dismissed slavery by proving slavery has never been a “black/white” issue. In doing so I correctly pointed out that, in the case of slavery in America, it was rival African tribes who sold those slaves to slave traders who exported them to the “colonies.” In fact, it was the British Crown that opposed the emancipation of slaves and not the will of our Founding Fathers.
I never owned a slave nor do I know of any slaves, unless you consider the “slaves” trapped in many cities who are stuck in a failed educational system and denied the right to a voucher for school choice or those slaves freely admitted access through our southern border.
Why?
Slavery today is as evil as slavery past and not a matter of skin color but of strength as pontificated in the “gospel of evolution,” Charles Darwin who taught that the “negroid” was an “inferior race.” Other popular racists include Margaret Sanger and Hitler. Fine group of intellectuals!
Yes, there were and are current slave owners but they are not defined as a skin color but by the evil that controls them. I prefer truth over political theater.
