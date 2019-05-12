Editor:
In an effort to find ways to spend their taxpayer-endorsed windfall, our School Board has decided that an extra 30 minutes of school will somehow result in better test scores and learning.
They propose to do this by adding 15 minutes to the beginning of the day and 15 at the end. Thus adding 30 extra minutes. Presumably this will increase instruction time for the students.
This is flawed logic and will not gain the desired results.
First, it is a well-documented fact that our kids, especially in high school, do not get the recommended amount of sleep they should be getting. Pushing start times forward will only add to this problem. Putting our kids on the side of the road at the bus stop earlier will also put them at greater risk of harm and injury from drivers that don't see them or are distracted.
Studies have shown that later start times when children get more sleep have resulted in better test scores and educational outcomes.
Now consider this. Most middle and high schoolers have six to seven periods, or classes per day. Divide that by 30 minutes or so and at best we add four minutes to each class.
Are we to believe that our kids will learn more and really benefit from this?
Our School Board seems to think they can throw our money at their problems and it will somehow bring up student achievement. While increasing pay for school staff and adding to the school day may be popular to some, it will not solve the problems of student achievement.
Joe Williams
Punta Gorda
