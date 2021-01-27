Editor:
Congratulations Sleepy Joe; on your first day in office you have been able to shut down the pipeline construction which will take the jobs away from 731 union employees and another 1,000 service employees immediately! You have also been able to anger our closest ally and increase pollution by making trains transport the oil.
Of course all of us will have to pay more for our gas and oil. You were also able to join with your buddies throughout the world who have continued to pollute the atmosphere while we were able reduce our pollutants far exceeding the amount the Paris club asked for during the last four years.
You also were able to start the caravans of illegal immigrants by making sure that the wall would not stop their entry with their load of drugs and then take away citizens' jobs, and collect the free stuff. Of course you took away several hundred jobs of the people building the wall while leaving all of the materials rotting in place. You were also able to squeeze in many more restrictions with your edits. Wow, you were able to do all of this under the cover of media darkness! Can we look forward to more tomorrow?
Mary Kay Thompson
Englewood
