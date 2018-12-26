Letter: Sleigh ride in the front yard 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Editor: Our Florida snow is the only snow I want to know, so, let it grow, let it grow, let it grow! Stu WagnerPunta Gorda Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website The Salvation Army Family Store 1048 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-637-1981 Website Shutters, Blinds & Designs 3385 S Access Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-474-9075 Website Visani Restaurant & Comedy Zone 2400 Kings Hwy, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-629-9191 Website Morris Sandefur's Handyman Service Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-485-2172 Punta Gorda Downtown Hoedown 941-628-0702 Website Millennium Physician Group 315 E Olympia Ave # 112, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-347-4592 Website Blind Spot 1312 Market circle , Port Charlotte, FL 33953 941-743-2646 Website Rum Bay Palm Island 7092 Placida Rd , Placida , FL 33946 941-697-0566 Website Maloney's Sod 1068 Sheehan Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-637-1333 Website Riverwood Golf Club 4100 Riverwood Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33953 941-764-6661 Website Skin Sanctuary 1801 Shreve St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-875-3096 Website Dan's Fan City - Leesburg 1712 Citrus Blvd, Leesburg, FL 34748 352-326-9018 Website Hydro-E-Lectric 5530 Independence Ct, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 941-639-0437 Website Bob's Better Hearing Of Southwest Florida 2200 Kings Hwy, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-249-4503 Website Phil's 41 Restaurant 1975 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-575-7575 Website Punta Gorda Farmers Market Taylor St at W Olympia Ave , Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-391-4856 Website Pirates Dream 3250 Placida Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-830-8660 Website MCR Health Service 579 South Indiana Avenue, Englewood, FL 34223 941-460-1341 Website Nicolas Italian Kitchen Restaurant & Pizzeria 4343 S Access Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-474-6195 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Charlotte Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. PRO Football
