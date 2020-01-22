Editor:
The courts have sided with Gov. DeSantis on the restoring of voting rights to felons. The completion of a sentence happens when all terms are met, days of incarceration and all financial obligations. There is a lesson here if anyone wants to take heed.
Florida voters approved the restoration of voting rights. But unclear language allowed for us all to interpret that differently. What a shame. Would specific language have made a difference?
Most Floridians obviously want to restore voting privileges to those qualifying individuals who have paid their debt to society. What constitutes having paid that debt is not specific. This is sloppy work. Whomever drafted the amendment left a gaping hole. Had this been done with a law and not a Constitutional amendment, the fix would be far easier.
As it is, deserving felons are being denied the vote. This is not their fault, nor the governor's fault. The governor cannot and should not apply his own understanding of the Amendment and was correct in seeking the opinion of the courts. It seems that the old saying about assuming is appropriate in this case.
Alice Vann
Englewood
