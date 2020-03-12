Editor:
It is time to get serious about slowing traffic on Alamander Avenue. This is a narrow two-lane road with bicycles, walkers, walkers with children, walkers with dogs, elderly people that sometimes struggle to walk but need to, golf carts, scooters, and people coming from side streets where there is not good visibility.
There are no sidewalks, ditches are fairly deep in some spots with hardly any shoulder in places. When you motion to speeders, you get their I. Q. flashed at you or they speed up even more. This is a long straight stretch of road with speed signs that are easy to see, but no they can’t read. The Sheriff’s Office claims to be too busy to monitor this area but a whole lot of them show up when there is a serious or fatal accident. Again, please do something to slow down the speeders.
Peter Buchardt
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.