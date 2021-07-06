Editor:

With the inflation rate skyrocketing from 1.4% last December to a devastating 5% in May or the highest in 13 years people should be upset. As the Federal Reserve Board announced in June they plan on putting the brakes on the economy to fight inflation. This means raising the federal fund rate which causes business to contract and subsequently the unemployment rate to increase.

For the six times that this has happened between 1969 and 2009 the average time span between the peak of the federal fund rate and the peak of the unemployment rate is 2.2 years. The best part for the Federal Reserve is that by the time the unemployment rate gets ugly most people have forgotten who caused it so whoever sits in the Oval Office gets all the blame. The worst part for those of us impacted by the actions of the fed is that the brakes didn’t need to be applied to begin with.

The only time prices rise is when there’s not enough competition. The fault lies with both the FTC’s poor enforcement of antitrust laws and Biden’s recent anti-business executive orders. Slowing down the economy and causing layoffs are never the answer.

Ben Furleigh

Port Charlotte

