Annually, there are close to 50 million police/suspect interactions with 10 million arrests. According to the CDC, averaging 2017 thru 2020, there were 38,826 firearm deaths per year. It breaks down to 23,437 suicides; 14,062 homicides; 521 legal interventions; 483 unintentional; 324 undetermined intent. Of the 14,062 homicides, 80% are gang related, or 11,250 annually, leaving 2,812 homicides per year out of a population of 312 million.
The CDC average for 2017 to 2020 police shootings break out as 420.75 white, 229.5 Black, 163.5 hispanic and 147 other, for an average of 1,114.75. Almost twice as many whites are killed by police than Blacks, not the media narrative. So out of 10 million arrests you have a 0.0001114 chance of being shot by police.
These deaths are tragic, but most would have been avoided if the people confronted by the police had complied with their commands instead of fighting and/or trying to flee. If you are not in a gang, don’t commit crime, or plan on suicide, your chance of being killed by firearm are almost nil. Guns are not the problem. The media and elected officials are lying to you about the dangers of firearms.
Jim Crawley
Punta Gorda
