The party of “small” government is at it again. Making big rules to govern our personal lives. The Republicans have put a judge above of the FDA. After 20 years this one, no medical expert, knows better. As long as his religious and moral compass agrees with yours no problem, how about when they don’t? The Republican Party has made it their business to monitor your reading material your free speech, bedroom, and your medical decisions.
DeSantis has secretly signed into law the no permit no common sense carry option. Why behind closed doors? Is he planning to shift his heavy right handed policies to more main stream palatable for his run to the White House? While the Republicans are policing reproductive rights, books, language, education, drag, making it easier for all to get and carry weapons, the nation is experiencing mass shootings on a daily basis. Thank goodness they have thoughts and prayers.
I wonder how many of these thoughtful representatives have adopted unwanted children, given time or money to help families of shooting victims? To what alter do they send these prayers? We know one is the NRA, Trump’s I’m sure another until he is no longer useful to them politically. These Republicans are interested only in their own careers, money and maintaining power. The small government party has its big greasy fingers in our private lives more than ever.
Watch out they’ll be coming for your books and thoughts soon.
