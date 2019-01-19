Editor:
I have been a registered Republican for over 20 years. I consider myself fiscally conservative and socially conscious, but I no longer can understand or relate to this party and all that is happening these days with our country and the direction they are trying to take us.
Villifying any migrant or group of migrants that are coming to our borders looking for a better life, installing any unqualified, white, ultra-conservative they can find to make sure they can trample on women's and minority's rights at the Supreme Court level, cozying up to the worst dictators on our planet and alienating our long-held allies, allowing a man to lead our party who seems incapable of telling the truth or making any decision that doesn't enrich himself, his family and his friends.
I find myself remembering a quote from Ayn Rand in her classic book "Atlas Shrugged." The story is filled with men and women of strong moral character that believe in the individual's rights (essentially the polar opposite of our Republican leaders today). The Republican Party, run by Donald Trump, has turned into a group of spineless sycophants who just do what they are told and are seemingly being led by the nose (and all the rest of us to the slaughter) by the oh-so-scary Trump cult.
Here is the quote from Ayn Rand, as it relates to Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham, Rush Limbaugh, Ann Coulter and many of the other modern day "Republican" leaders:
"How can such small people do so much damage?"
Dale Kohlrieser
Englewood
