Editor:
Today’s paper carried an article from University of North Carolina, asserting that “six of the seven wettest storms over this time period [120 years] occurred in the past two decades.” More fodder for the climate alarmists. If this is what passes for professorial level research, don’t send your kid to college.
First of all, so what? The North Carolina coast is a tiny fraction of the U.S. coastline (1.5%), and although wet storms cause flooding, nothing is said here about winds, or overall damage. Cherry picking, maybe?
Go to realclimatescience.com/hiding-the-decline-in-extreme-weather/, and you will find out that landfalling hurricanes have been on the decline since 1875. On Aug. 4, 2016, the Washington Post started an article with “Hurricanes, large and small, have eluded U.S. shores for record lengths of time.”.
Suppose you wanted to determine how many houses are being built in Charlotte County. So you thoroughly canvassed one square mile centered on your own home. There would be 679 square miles in Charlotte County which you neglected. If you submitted your results in a statistics class, you’d receive an “F”. Tiny samples do not support general conclusions.
I could, of course, identify parts of the coastline which hadn’t seen a hurricane in 50 years. Just like the U of SC result, my result would prove nothing about the climate. The only thing that matters to these professors is keeping the grant money flowing. I hope that someday science will recover from the vast corruption that this U.N. hoax has created.
John R. Doner
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.