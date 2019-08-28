Editor:
Affordable housing is needed by singles and couples who are either retirees or in the workforce. Smaller houses on lower-cost lots answers part of this need and would a be a big asset to North Port if only the city government would consider lowering the "minimum living area requirement " to 600 square feet. A 640 square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage could be built for about $160,000 if it were allowed in North Port.
I am currently building a wheelchair-accessible, two-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage on Biscayne Drive at a construction cost of $180,000, plus the cost of the land, site development, legal and insurance costs. While this small cottage model can't satisfy all needs, it can provide an affordable, comfortable environment for some singles and couples.
It also stands as a model for a cluster of cottages which would form a "pocket neighborhood" occupied by residents who are willing to be involved socially with one another as "neighborly neighbors." They can be mutually supportive and help ward off isolation.
Anyone interested in participating in this community, please contact me.
Van Deist
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.