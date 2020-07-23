Editor:
Our king has handled this whole Chinese, Democratic hoax pandemic perfectly. Waiting a couple months to take action made it easy to blame Democratic governors. Now he can prove he's smarter than a bunch of doctors. (If we don't test you don't have it. Drink some Lysol, that'll cure it.)
Trumplodytes (see troglodytes) have shown us that only wimps wear masks.
If the king doesn't wear one then certainly his royal minions can't.
Bringing the Retrumplican convention to Florida is a stroke of genius. Since we already set records daily, certainly no one could blame Trumpsters for new infections and deaths. After all how would it look to see masks at a royal coronation?
We may have had some presidents in the recent past who were closet racists.
You can't say that about our Donald. He's right up front about racism.
Trump believes in fair elections. Getting help from Russian hackers is nothing compared to mail in ballots. We know every one of those is fraudulent.
It's great to have the smartest man on Earth (just ask him.) as our newly crowned king.
Charles Goodman
North Port
